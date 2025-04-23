CBSE Board Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Scorecard Soon, When and Where to Check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to release the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for the 2024–25 academic year. While the official date is yet to be announced, the results are likely to be declared in the last week of May 2025, following past trends. Once released, students can check their results on the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

Students will be able to view their scorecards by entering their roll number, date of birth, and the security code provided on the result portal.

According to the official CBSE Date Sheet 2025, the Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Where to Check

To check the result, students can check it from the websites mentioned below:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025” or “CBSE Class 12 Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select your class – either Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code, and the 6-digit PIN shared by your school.

Step 4: Click on the Next button to proceed.

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number – enter it and submit.

Step 6: After successful verification, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Step 7: Click Go to DigiLocker account to open your dashboard.

Step 8: Your CBSE result will be available under the Documents section.

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can receive their results by sending an SMS in the following format:

CBSE10 or CBSE12 (based on your class), followed by your Roll Number, School Code, and Centre Number. Send this message to 7738299899.

CBSE Board Results 2025: Marksheet