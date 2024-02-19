Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective, and Class 10 Sanskrit examinations today, February 19. The scheduled time for the exams is from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates are reminded to carry their board exam admit cards and identity cards to the examination center. Here are the guidelines for the CBSE board exam day:

CBSE Board Exams 2024

Exam Timing: The examination will commence at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm. Candidates will have a total of 3 hours to attempt the question paper.

Question Paper Distribution: Question papers will be distributed to students 15 minutes before the start of the exam, i.e., at 10:15 am.

Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to reach the exam center at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

This year, a staggering 39 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams. The Class 10 exams, which began on February 15, will continue until March 13, while the Class 12 exams are scheduled to conclude on April 2.

CBSE Board Exam Centre Guidelines:

Be present at the exam center by 10 am, as exams start promptly at 10:30 am.

Question papers will be handed out at 10:15 am.

Carry a valid ID proof such as Aadhar ID, Voter Card, PAN, or other essential documents.

Admittance to the exam hall requires the CBSE admit card; candidates without it will not be allowed to enter.

Bring necessary stationery items like a pencil box, pens, pencils, etc.

Ensure you have a water bottle.

Leave electronic gadgets (smartphones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices) at home.

Avoid bringing metal items or jewelry to the exam center.

As students gear up for the examinations, adherence to these guidelines will ensure a smooth and disciplined conduct of the CBSE board exams.