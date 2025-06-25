CBSE Board Exams: What if You Fail the First Attempt in February? Know Why the Second Attempt in May is Optional | Image: X

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved new rules, based on the National Education Policy (NEP), to conduct the Class 10 board exams twice a year. This move marks a major shift in the Indian education system. The aim is to reduce exam-related stress, support better student performance, and align India’s assessment system with international standards.

Starting in 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held twice a year. The first phase will take place in February and is mandatory, while the second phase, scheduled for May, is optional.

Results for the February exam will be announced in April, and the May exam results will be released in June. This system allows students to improve their scores if needed.

What if You Fail the First Attempt in February?

If a student fails the first attempt in February, they can appear for the second phase of the exam in May. This attempt will be open to students seeking improvement, those appearing for their first or third compartment exam, and candidates who have a mix of improvement and compartment subjects.

Why the Second Attempt in May is Optional?

While outlining the guidelines for the twice-a-year board exam system, CBSE clarified that the second exam, scheduled for May, is optional. It is intended for students who wish to improve their scores.