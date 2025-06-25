CBSE Board Exams BREAKING: First Phase in February, 2nd in May From 2026. Details Here

CBSE Board Exams BREAKING: First Phase on February 2nd in May From 2026. Details Here | Image: Facebook

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially approved new guidelines to conduct the Class 10 board examinations twice a year, starting from the academic session 2026. The decision was confirmed by CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

As per the new format, the first phase of the Class 10 board exams will take place in February, while the second phase will be held in May. Students will have the option to appear in either one or both sessions, and the better of the two scores will be considered for the final result.

However, CBSE has clarified that the internal assessment will be carried out only once during the academic year, despite the board exams being conducted in two phases. The move is aimed at reducing stress on students and providing them with a second opportunity to improve their performance.

Board Exams to Be Conducted Twice a Year for Class 10 Students, Explained:

Earlier this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) drafted a policy to allow Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice a year starting from 2026, which has now been officially approved.

Under this policy, students will have the option to appear in both sessions if they choose. If a student is satisfied with their marks in a particular subject from the first attempt, they can skip that subject in the second attempt.