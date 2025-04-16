CBSE Board Result 2025: CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result Date and Time, Check Details

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. While the official date and time have not yet been confirmed, the results are likely to be released between mid to late May, based on past trends. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check them on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams finished on March 18, while the Class 12 exams concluded on April 4, 2025.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Official Websites:

CBSE will publish the results online in partnership with NIC and NeGD, under the Government of India. Students can view their results on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for either "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025", depending on your class.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: After filling in the details, click on the submit button. Your result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Previous Years' Trends

Although the official date and time for the CBSE results have not yet been confirmed, they are likely to be announced between mid to late May, based on the trend seen in previous years.