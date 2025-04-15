Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2025 Likely to Release Soon, When and Where to Check

Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2025 Likely to Release Soon | Image: PTI

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results soon. Once they are released, students can check their results on the official HBSE website - bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 results online on May 12, 2025, following previous years' trends. Last year, too, the results were announced on the same date.

Haryana Board Result 2025: Website to Check

The Haryana Board Result 2025 can be checked online. Students can view their marks by visiting the official website:

bseh.org.in.

Those who appeared for the exams can access their results both online and offline. Apart from the official website, results can also be checked via SMS or through authorised third-party websites.

To check the result through SMS, students need to type RESULTHB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to the designated number.

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Board: bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025.”

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your roll number and other required information, then click on submit.

Step 5: Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully, download it, and take a printout for future use.

Haryana Board Exam Date:

The Haryana board conducted HBSE class 10 examination from February 28, 2025, to March 19, 2025. Meanwhile, HBSE class 12th exams are being held from February 27 to March 29, 2025.