Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 to be Out on April 25: Here’s How to Check

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 to be Out on April 25 | Image: File Photo

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) examination results on April 25, 2025. While the exact time of release has not yet been confirmed, students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check and download their NBSE HSLC and HSSLC mark sheets from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

To view their results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The online marksheet will display important information, including subject-wise marks and the overall percentage.

Please note that the online result is provisional. Students must collect their official marksheets from their respective schools once they are formally issued.

Nagaland Board Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official NBSE website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: Select the link for either “NBSE Class 10 Results” or “NBSE Class 12 Results”.

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as roll number and date of birth, and click submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. Simply follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: NB10 (space) Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56070.

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS shortly.

Nagaland Board Supplementary Exam 2025:

Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation by registering on the official website of the board.