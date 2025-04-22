Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 to be Out on April 25: Here’s How to Check

Updated April 22nd 2025, 17:09 IST
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) examination results on April 25, 2025. While the exact time of release has not yet been confirmed, students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check and download their NBSE HSLC and HSSLC mark sheets from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.
To view their results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The online marksheet will display important information, including subject-wise marks and the overall percentage.
Please note that the online result is provisional. Students must collect their official marksheets from their respective schools once they are formally issued.
Step 1: Go to the official NBSE website at nbsenl.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.
Step 3: Select the link for either “NBSE Class 10 Results” or “NBSE Class 12 Results”.
Step 4: Enter your login details, such as roll number and date of birth, and click submit.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.
Students can also check their results via SMS. Simply follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type the message in this format: NB10 (space) Roll Number
Step 3: Send the message to 56070.
Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS shortly.
Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation by registering on the official website of the board.
Those who do not achieve the minimum passing marks will have the opportunity to take supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced shortly after the results are released.
Published April 22nd 2025, 17:09 IST