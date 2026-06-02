CBSE Chairman, Secretary Transferred As On-Screen Marking Controversy Escalates

New Delhi: The central government has transferred Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta amid the escalating controversy over the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Class 12 examination.

A one-member committee has been formed to investigate procurement of OSM services by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Committee will be chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of Capacity Building Commission She is empowered to obtain the assistance of officers from other offices as required.

The Committee will submit its report within a month to the Department of Personnel and Training.

Students Flag Severe Concerns In OSM System

The move by the Centre comes after complaints from students regarding unexpectedly low marks in this year’s board examinations. Many students have linked the issue to the digital evaluation process, under which answer sheets are scanned and assessed on-screen instead of being checked physically in most cases.

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Several students who downloaded copies of their evaluated answer sheets have shared screenshots on social media, claiming that parts of the scans are difficult to read due to poor image quality.

Sharing blurred pictures of answer sheets, a netizen questioned, “A CBSE student's answer sheet looks like THIS and the examiner gave ZERO. Can you even READ what's written? Because apparently the examiner could.”

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Re-Evaluation Portal Launched

Following the concerns raised by students and their parents, CBSE launched a re-evaluation portal on June 2, which will remain live till June 6 midnight.