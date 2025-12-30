CBSE Reschedules March 3 Class 10 & 12 Board Exam | Check New Dates Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled the dates of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were earlier set to take place on March 3, 2026. The board cited administrative reasons for the postponement of the exams.

The Class 10 exam scheduled for March 3, 2026 will now be conducted on March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exam scheduled for the date will now be held on March 10, 2026, the CBSE said.

The board also informed that all other examination dates will remain unchanged. “Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action please,” it added.

Which Papers Have Been Postposed?

For Class 12 students, Legal Studies (074) has been postponed to March 10, 2026.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for Class 10, the following language and elective papers have been rescheduled:

Tibetan (017) German (020) National Cadet Corps (NCC) (076) Bhoti (088) Bodo (092) Tangkhul (093) Japanese (094) Bhutia (095) Spanish (096) Kashmiri (097) Mizo (098) Bahasa Melayu (099) Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy (254)

Also Read- Baudhayana-Pythagoras' Theorem Introduced in Class 8 NCERT Maths Textbook