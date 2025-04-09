CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2025: Expected Release Date and How to Check

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2025: Expected Release Date and How to Check | Image: PTI

CBSE Board 10th Result 2025: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the Class 10 board exam results for 2025 in May 2025. Reports suggest that the results may be declared on or after May 20, 2025. Once released, Students can check and download their CBSE class 10 result from the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

To access the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025, students will need to enter their login details, including their roll number, date of birth, school number, admit card ID, and the security captcha code.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 10 Scorecard 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen. Download the PDF copy.

Step 5: Save it and take a printout for future use.

The CBSE result for class 10th can also be checked through SMS facility, at DigiLocker platform, IVRS or Call, UMANG mobile applications.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Open the messaging or SMS app on your mobile phone.

Type a new message in the following format: CBSE10, followed by your roll number (as required).

Send this message to 7738299899, the official number provided by CBSE.

Shortly after sending the message, you will receive your Class 10 result on the same mobile number.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker App

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Create an account using your mobile number. You’ll get an SMS with login details.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and CBSE roll number when asked.

Step 4: After successful registration, you can view and download your CBSE Class 10 mark sheet, migration certificate, and pass certificate directly from DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Expected Release Date

The CBSE Class 10 board exam results for 2025 are likely to be released on or after May 20, based on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s previous result announcement trends.