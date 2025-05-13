CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: Trivandrum And Vijayawada Top The List, Guwahati Lowest

The much-awaited result for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2025 is finally declared on Tuesday, 13 May.

In data shared by the school board, it was revealed that Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged as the best-performing regions, both with a remarkable 99.79% pass rate.

On the other hand, Guwahati, often regarded as the "Gateway to Northeast India," had the lowest pass percentage at 84.14% among all regions.

Here’s a look at the performance across regions: