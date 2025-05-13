sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 13:57 IST

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: Trivandrum And Vijayawada Top The List, Guwahati Lowest

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, with a pass percentage of 98.90%, 98.71% and 96.54% respectively, also secured spots on the top-performing list.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
The much-awaited result for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2025 is finally declared on Tuesday, 13 May.

In data shared by the school board, it was revealed that Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged as the best-performing regions, both with a remarkable 99.79% pass rate.

On the other hand, Guwahati, often regarded as the "Gateway to Northeast India," had the lowest pass percentage at 84.14% among all regions.

Here’s a look at the performance across regions:

  • Trivandrum: 99.79%
  • Vijayawada: 99.79%
  • Bengaluru: 98.90%
  • Chennai: 98.71%
  • Pune: 96.54%
  • Ajmer: 95.44%
  • Delhi West: 95.24%
  • Delhi East: 95.07%
  • Chandigarh: 93.71%
  • Panchkula: 92.77%
  • Bhopal: 92.71%
  • Bhubaneswar: 92.64%
  • Patna: 91.90%
  • Dehradun: 91.60%
  • Prayagraj: 91.01%
  • Noida: 89.41%
  • Guwahati: 84.14% (lowest among all regions)

Published May 13th 2025, 13:55 IST