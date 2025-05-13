The CBSE results for class 10 have been declared and it is known that over 1.41 lakh candidates have been placed under compartment.

Students are placed under "compartment" when they fail in one or more subjects of the board exam.

Over 1.99 lakh candidates have scored above 90 percent marks and over 45,000 candidates have bagged above 95 percent in CBSE class 10 board results, according to official sources.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results today, May 13, students can check their results online at official websites like cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.

To access the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.