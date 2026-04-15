CBSE Class 10 Results: Candidates Appearing For Second Attempt May Apply From Tomorrow | All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Hours after the declaration of results for Class 10 examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now instructed all Principals or Heads of Schools of all the educational institutions affiliated to it, to submit the list of candidates (LOC) for Class X Second Board Examination, 2026, starting from Thursday (April 16).

In the first phase, the examination fee payment window will be open at around noon on April 16 and will last till April 20. The second phase of the list of candidate submission and examination fee payment is from April 16 to April 20. The third phase of submission and examination fee payment, along with late fees, will be from April 21 to April 22.

In a circular released for all schools, CBSE said that “candidates who wish to appear in the Second Board Examination, but whose names were not submitted during the First Phase of LOC, may now submit their names and pay the examination fee.”

Candidates whose names were submitted during the First Phase may now pay the examination fee, it added.

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Alternatively, it mentioned that candidates who had submitted their names earlier but do not wish to appear in the Second Examination may withdraw their names.

Changing Your Options

CBSE also announced that candidates may also change the Mathematics option in the Second Board Examination. Students who offered Mathematics (Standard) in the Main Examination may opt for Mathematics (Basic) in the Second Examination. Alternatively, students who offered Mathematics (Basic) may opt for Mathematics (Standard). However, change of other offered subjects are not allowed.

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All passed and eligible students may improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.

Moreover, students placed in the Essential Repeat (ER) category are not eligible for the Second Examination.

Students placed in the Compartment category may appear in the Second Examination under the same category as well as for improvement category. The LOC for First Chance Compartment candidates will be submitted by the school concerned only.

Candidates registered as Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in the first examination will continue to receive facilities as per CBSE provisions. No new CWSN registrations will be permitted.

What If You Don't Take The Second Exam