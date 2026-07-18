CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 Out: Overall Pass Percentage At 96.78%, Over 3 Lakh Students Improve Scores

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the class 10 Second Board Examination for 2026, with students now able to check their scores on the DigiLocker Results Portal. The declaration marks the first time the board has implemented a two-exam system for class 10, a reform brought in from the current academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The class 10 students, under the new framework, were given the option to sit for two board examinations in a year. The move was designed to reduce exam stress and give learners a chance to improve their performance without waiting an entire year.

The second exam was conducted shortly after the main boards, and the CBSE has considered the better of the two attempts for regular students while finalising results. Over 6.6 lakh candidates appeared in the examination, the outcome is expected to reshape education in the country.

Over 6.63 Lakh Students Appear For Second Exam

Notably, the main class 10 examinations were held between February 17 and March 11 and the second board examination followed from May 15 to May 21, offering an additional attempt for those who wished to better their scores or clear missed papers.

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A total of 6,64,027 students registered for the second attempt, and 6,63,777 appeared, of which 5,13,955 candidates took the paper specifically to improve their marks. The CBSE’s data shows that 3,08,095 students, or 59.95% of those seeking improvement, performed better than they did in the main examination. The CBSE has calculated the final result for regular students, based on whichever attempt yielded the higher score.

Compartment Pass Rate Sees Notable Jump

The second exam also provided relief for students appearing under the compartment category, with a total of 1,49,822 candidates sitting for compartment papers this year, and 78,503 cleared them. This pushed the compartment pass percentage to 52.40%, an improvement from 48.68% recorded last year.

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When the results of both the main and second examinations are combined, the overall class 10 pass percentage for 2026 stands at 96.78%.

How Students Can Access Results And Documents

The CBSE has said that school-wise results will be sent directly to schools via their registered email IDs. The institutions can also retrieve digital academic documents for their students from the CBSE repository using existing login credentials.

Additionally, the students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, results and digital documents are available for download through DigiLocker. The printed mark sheets and passing certificates for regular students, including those studying overseas, will be distributed through their respective schools.

The private candidates will receive their digital documents on DigiLocker, while physical copies will be dispatched to their registered addresses. The candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices have the option to collect their printed documents from their examination centres.

Board Urges Caution Against Rumours

After the declaration of the results, the CBSE has asked students and families to rely only on official communication. The board officials stated, "CBSE also urged students and parents not to rely on rumours, social media posts or unofficial sources for information related to the results. It advised candidates to follow only official CBSE communication channels for authentic updates."