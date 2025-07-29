CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 Likely to Release Soon at cbse.nic.in, Where and How to Check

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the results for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations for 2025 soon. Students will be able to check their CBSE supplementary results directly on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment results for 2025 by providing their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Once the results are released, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Following trends from the past two years, it is expected that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results for 2025 will be declared in either the first or second week of August.

CBSE Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link specifically for the Class 10 supplementary result.

Step 3: Provide your roll number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy of your result and save it for future use.

About CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: