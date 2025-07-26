CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at cbse.gov.in, Know How to Check

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Expected to be Released Soon | Image: X

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examination results for 2025 very soon. Students will be able to view their CBSE supplementary results directly on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

To check their Class 10 re-examination results, students will need to enter their login details. The necessary credentials to download the CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025 include their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Websites to Check

You can check the CBSE supplementary results for both Class 10 and 12 on the following official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for "CBSE Supplementary Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your login details, which typically include your roll number, school name, and date of birth.

Step 4: Carefully review your CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 and then download it.

Step 5: Print a copy of your CBSE Class 10th or 12th Supplementary Result 2025 for your records.

About CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025:

This year, the supplementary examinations for Class 10 were held on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22. The Class 12 supplementary exam, however, took place solely on July 15.