CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Scorecard to Be Out Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Know How to Download

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Scorecard to Be Out Soon | Image: x

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. All students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

To view your results, you will need to have your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin ready, as these are the details required to log in.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Official Websites

To check your CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025, please visit one of the following official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the result for your records.

About CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2025:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Class 10 supplementary exams for 2025 from July 15 to 22. The exams were for students who did not pass their initial matriculation exams.