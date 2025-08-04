Republic World
Updated 4 August 2025 at 16:45 IST

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Scorecard to Be Out Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Know How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 supplementary results are expected soon. Check at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in using your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Scorecard to Be Out Soon
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Scorecard to Be Out Soon | Image: x

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. All students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

To view your results, you will need to have your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin ready, as these are the details required to log in. 

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Official Websites 

To check your CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025, please visit one of the following official websites: 

  • results.cbse.nic.in 
  • cbse.gov.in 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click the link for the CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID. 

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and print the result for your records. 

About CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2025: 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Class 10 supplementary exams for 2025 from July 15 to 22. The exams were for students who did not pass their initial matriculation exams. 

Students who took the CBSE supplementary exam 2025 will soon be able to check their results and download their scorecards from the official website. 

Published 4 August 2025 at 16:45 IST