TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 for Final Phase to Begin Tomorrow at tgeapcet.nic.in, Know How to Apply

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling tomorrow, August 5. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

The final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling registration begins tomorrow, August 5. On this day, candidates need to enter their basic details and pay the processing fee.

This final phase requires all participants to go through the full process again, including fresh certificate verification, option entry, seat allotment, and college reporting. Therefore, everyone must exercise new options. As part of the registration, you will also need to book a slot for your certificate verification.

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS EAMCET counselling registration.

Step 3: Fill in your basic personal details, such as your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Provide your academic qualifications and any other required information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of a recent photograph and your essential documents.

Step 6: Finally, pay the application fee and submit the completed form.

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling: August 7 Deadline

If satisfied with a previously allotted seat and have joined the college, you don't need to participate in this third phase of counselling. All options must be frozen by August 7, after which no changes can be made.