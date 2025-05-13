CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Results Announced on DigiLocker – Know How To Download Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 board exam results today, May 13, and students can now check their results online at official websites like cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your board roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details carefully and download the scorecard as a PDF for future reference.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Marksheet

Students can access their mark sheets on official websites such as cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Additionally, students can view and download their digital mark sheets through the UMANG app and DigiLocker platform. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can use DigiLocker to access their digital mark sheets easily.

Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official CBSE website and DigiLocker, as the results may be released at any time.