sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Results Announced on DigiLocker – Know How To Download Scorecard

Updated May 13th 2025, 13:08 IST

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Results Announced on DigiLocker – Know How To Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Results will be available in the official websites

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates
CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates | Image: File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 board exam results today, May 13, and students can now check their results online at official websites like cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your board roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details carefully and download the scorecard as a PDF for future reference.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Marksheet

Students can access their mark sheets on official websites such as cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Additionally, students can view and download their digital mark sheets through the UMANG app and DigiLocker platform. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can use DigiLocker to access their digital mark sheets easily. 

Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official CBSE website and DigiLocker, as the results may be released at any time.

It is important for both students and parents to avoid relying on rumours, fake news, or unofficial websites claiming to share CBSE result updates. Always refer to trusted and official sources. 

Also Read: Can CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Candidates Appear For Re-test To Improve Marks?
 

Published May 13th 2025, 12:56 IST