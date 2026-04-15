CBSE Class 10th Results Out: Here's How You Can Check Your Scores

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 board exam results for 2026. The board said that the results will be accessible through six official methods, so that students can check their marks conveniently.

The Class 10 examination concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still underway and will be over on April 10. The examination started on February 17 and were conducted across 8,074 centres nationwide. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70% in the Class 10 board examinations.

Here's How You Can Check Out Your Results

CBSE Official Website

Students can visit the official website [results.cbse.nic.in]() and then click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.” Students can access and download their marksheet by entering their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

DigiLocker

Students can scan a QR code issued by the board, open the link, fill-up their data and then view their results.

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Students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets in DigiLocker automatically under the “Issued Documents” section. Others can create an account using their school code, roll number, and access code.

UMANG App

The UMANG portal offers another option. Here, students can log in, select “CBSE Class X Results 2026,” and then enter their roll number and application details to view and download their scorecard.

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SMS

Students can send a text message in the format “cbse10” followed by their roll number, school code, and centre number to 7738299899. The results will be delivered directly to their mobile phones.

IVRS

For Delhi subscribers, results can be accessed by calling 24300699. Students outside Delhi can dial 011-24300699 to check their marks through the interactive voice response system.

How Many Students Appeared For The Exam This Year

As per data by the board, as many as 25,08,319 students were to appear for the exams this year. Out of them, 14,08,546 were male, and 10,99,773 were female. The Class 10 exams were organised for 83 subjects.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams are being conducted under the two-board system, which involves two separate examination sessions.

The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from 2026. A second examination phase has been scheduled between May 15 and June 1, 2026, in which students get the opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects. This give students the opportunity to improve their scores in the same academic cycle. However, it is mandatory for students to appear in the first edition of the examination, the results of which have been declared.