CBSE Class 12 Board Results Likely Today, Check Scores At Cbseresults.nic.in; Here's How To Download Marksheet

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 board results for 2026 are on the horizon, as the official DigiLocker portal has updated with a "Coming Soon" teaser for digital marksheets, suggesting the final scores could drop at any moment.

Recent reports suggest the results may be announced today or in the coming days, as board preparations reach the final stage. While anticipation is high, CBSE has yet to issue a formal notification regarding the specific date and time for the declaration.

Upon the official release, students can access and download their provisional results via the board's official websites, the UMANG app, DigiLocker, or through SMS.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Access the Platform: Navigate to the official website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile device.

Sign In: Log in using your registered mobile number, 6-digit security PIN, or linked government ID credentials. New users will need to complete the sign-up process first.

Locate the Document: Under the 'Issued Documents' or 'Education' section, search for 'CBSE' and select 'Class XII Marksheet 2026'.

Provide Credentials: Enter your official roll number, school code, and any other required verification details.

View and Save: Click 'Submit' to generate your digital marksheet. Download and save the document for upcoming admissions and official records.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

Visit the Portal: Go to the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in

Select the Link: Click on the active link labeled "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026".

Enter Credentials: Input your specific details, including your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

View Results: Submit the information to display your official scorecard on the screen.

Save Your Record: Download the digital copy or print the scorecard for use in future admissions and documentation.