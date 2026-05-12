AIADMK Splits, EPS Sidelined?: Shanmugam-Led Rebel AIADMK Camp's 30 MLAs 'Extend Support' To TVK’s Vijay

New Delhi: In a pivotal shift for the state's political landscape, the AIADMK faction headed by CV Shanmugam has declred party's alignment with Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday.

This strategic backing is expected to bolster the party's strength and influence within the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Shanumgan said that the majority of party members had rejected the proposal of forming a government with the support of the DMK.

This development occurs amidst mounting speculation regarding post-election alliances, as the TVK establishes itself as a dominant power in the state’s fragmented political arena.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said the AIADMK was founded in opposition to the DMK and maintained that aligning with the ruling party would have weakened the organisation.

"We started this party against the DMK. For 53 years, we did politics against the DMK. In such a situation, the proposal that an AIADMK government would be formed with the support of the DMK was one that the majority of members did not accept and instead opposed. If we join an alliance with the DMK, then the AIADMK will be vanished. They didn't accept it. We took the decision to support the TVK, which got the victory," he said.

Advertisement

He further stated that the majority of AIADMK MLAs passed a resolution that the party would contest future elections independently and without any alliance. Shanmugam also announced that former minister S.P. Velumani would serve as the AIADMK Assembly Leader, while C. Vijayabaskar had been appointed as the party Whip. He added that the party had already submitted the letter to the Pro-tem Speaker.

"So, the majority of AIADMK MLAs in the meeting passed a resolution that the AIADMK will list in the election alone. AIADMK will be without any alliance. We are without an alliance now and should revamp our party in the coming days. Secondly, our former Minister S.P. Velumani will be the AIADMK Assembly Leader. The Whip is C. Vijayabaskar. We gave our letter to the Pro-tem Speaker yesterday," he said.

Reflecting on the party's recent electoral setbacks, Shanmugam said AIADMK leaders collectively accepted responsibility for the losses and called for an internal review.