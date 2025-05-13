sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 13:33 IST

CBSE Class 12 Results 2025: Transgender Students Achieve 100% Pass Rate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces the much-awaited results for the Class 12th Board examination 2025 on Tuesday, 13 May.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Remarkably, transgender students achieved a 100% pass rate in 2025, which is an impressive improvement compared to the result of 2024, with 50%.

Other crucial data shared by the school board reveal that the overall pass percentage for students who appeared for the Class 12 exam stands at 88.39%.

When making a comparison, gender wise, the girls continued to outshine the boys with 91.64%, while the boys stood at 85.70%.

The examinations were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025, in which a total of 17,04,367 students registered for the Senior School Certificate Examinations, 16,92,794 appeared, and 14,96,307 passed the exam.

