CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage Hits 85.20%; Here’s How to Check Your Result Online

CBSE Classs 12 Results Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially announced the results for the Class 12 All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) today, May 13, 2026. Ending the anticipation for millions of students across the country and abroad, the board has made the digital scorecards accessible through a variety of high-tech and traditional platforms.

While the atmosphere at many schools is celebratory, the data reveals a more challenging year for candidates. The overall pass percentage for 2026 stands at 85.20%, marking a notable dip from the 88.39% recorded in the previous academic year. Education experts suggest this shift may reflect a more rigorous evaluation process or a return to pre-pandemic academic standards.

Comprehensive Guide: Where to Check Your Results

CBSE has ensured that the surge in web traffic does not lead to portal crashes by diversifying the result-checking avenues. Students are encouraged to use any of the following official channels:

1. Official Web Portals

The fastest way to view your provisional marksheet is through the primary CBSE websites. Ensure you have your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID ready.

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[results.cbse.nic.in](https://results.cbse.nic.in)

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2. DigiLocker and UMANG App

For those looking for a long-term digital record, DigiLocker is the preferred platform. Students can log in using their registered mobile numbers to download "legally valid" digital marksheets and migration certificates. Similarly, the UMANG app offers a streamlined mobile interface for result retrieval on both Android and iOS.

3. Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)

For students in areas with limited internet connectivity, the CBSE provides results via a telephone-based IVRS system. By calling the designated board numbers, students can hear their subject-wise scores narrated through an automated system.

Important Next Steps for Students

Upon accessing the online portal, the scorecard will display subject-wise marks, grades, and total percentages. However, students must remember that the online result is provisional.

Note: Students should meticulously verify the spelling of their name, parent names, and school details. Any discrepancies should be reported to the respective school authorities immediately, as these details will be printed on the final, permanent certificates issued by the board later this month.