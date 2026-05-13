CBSE Class 12 Results Sparks Disappointment, Netizens Point Fingers at Digital Evaluation System

New Delhi - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results for 2026 on Wednesday (13th May, 2026), revealing a surprising trend that has left many students and parents in distress. The overall passing percentage has witnessed a significant decline, dropping by more than 3% compared to the previous year. While the board celebrated the timely announcement of results, a wave of disappointment has swept across the country as many students found their scores falling well below their expectations.

The primary point of contention following the result announcement is the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process. The social media, after the declaration of the results, has been flooded with students, parents, and even some educators expressing serious concerns over pass percentage and even individual performances of students.

What is the OSM process and how is it different from the traditional method?

OSM is a digital evaluation system where physical answer scripts are scanned and uploaded to a secure server, allowing examiners to grade them on computer screens rather than on paper. This process is designed to eliminate clerical errors, such as totaling mistakes or un-evaluated sections, by using an automated software interface that ensures every page is viewed before the marks are finalized.

While the board insists this modernized approach is more reliable than traditional methods, critics argue the human element is being strained by the digital transition.

Response from the authority

Despite the drop in performance, CBSE has remained firm in its stance. CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, dismissed claims of systemic failure, calling reports of glitches "far away from facts" previously. The board clarified that the system is operating better than manual methods and met all scheduled deadlines. To address growing rumors, the board also emphasized that no Artificial Intelligence is being used to grade students; rather, human teachers are still making every academic judgment, simply doing so via a digital screen to reduce clerical errors.

However, the ground reality reported by educators paints a different picture. Many teachers have flagged significant hurdles with the OSM system, citing issues with screen visibility and slow software speeds that hampered the evaluation pace. Educators expressed that the high levels of digital fatigue caused by staring at screens for extended hours might have impacted the quality of checking. While the board maintains the system is "perfect," the disconnect between official statements and the lived experience of teachers and students has sparked a heated debate over whether the shift to digital evaluation has come at the cost of student grades.