Prateek Yadav Death Mystery: Initial Post-Mortem Report Indicates Blood Clot Triggered Cardiac Arrest, Funeral Tomorrow

Lucknow: As the mystery over Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav deepens, the initial post-mortem examination has revealed that a blood clot had formed in his body, which subsequently led to cardiac arrest that led to his death.

The examination conducted by a four-member team at King George's Medical University under the watch of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) further revealed that the clot traveled from the lower extremities to the upper body, subsequently causing an infection in the arteries and lungs, leading to death by cardiac arrest. Further details are expected to provide more details on what triggered his death, following the Viscera report.

Yadav's funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday, with some sources suggesting that the last rites will be conducted at the Pipra Ghat crematorium in Lucknow.

What Happened To Prateek Yadav

Prateek Yadav (38), who was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was found unconscious at his residence on Wednesday morning and later rushed to Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Lucknow Civil Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Devesh Chandra Pandey had said, “He was brought dead at 5.55 AM. The police were informed, after which the body was sent for postmortem procedure.” According to sources, an emergency call was made to the hospital around 4:55 AM after Yadav's condition suddenly worsened. However, by the time doctors reached his residence, he had already breathed his last. It has also been claimed that Yadav was found unconscious in the kitchen area of his residence.

According to sources, multiple blue marks were spotted on his body, and a minor injury mark was found on Prateek Yadav’s leg.

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Was Prateek Yadav Suffering From Any Health Issues

Sources close to the family said that Prateek Yadav was undergoing treatment at Lucknow's Medanta Hospital for a neurological condition, where Akhilesh Yadav paid him a visit during his recovery. He was reportedly admitted a few weeks ago. His condition had later stabilised and he returned home.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director, Department of Medicine Medanta Hospital Lucknow said that Prateek Yadav had been undergoing treatment for multiple health conditions, including hypertension and pulmonary embolism, a serious condition caused by blockage in the arteries of the lungs.

"We received news regarding the passing away of Prateek Yadav, and we are deeply saddened by this loss. He was a long-standing patient of ours; I had been treating him for quite some time for conditions such as high blood pressure and hypertension," Dr Sharma was quoted as saying.

"Just a few days ago, he was admitted here after developing a pulmonary embolism -- a condition in which a blood clot travels into and lodges within the arteries. Due to the blockage in his lungs, his heart function was adversely affected," she said.

She added that Prateek Yadav had approached the hospital with complaints of breathlessness and respiratory issues, following which he was diagnosed.

"He had presented here a few days prior, complaining of shortness of breath and related respiratory issues, at which point he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. The condition of pulmonary embolism is, by its very nature, inherently critical and carries significant risk. He was already on blood thinners; he was fully aware of his medical issues and took his blood pressure medication regularly," she added.

Where Was Aparna Yadav At That Time