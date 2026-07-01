CBSE Announces New Date For Class 12 Supplementary Exam - Here's Why Students Are Unhappy

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has triggered backlash from students and parents after announcing a revised schedule for the Class 12 supplementary and compartment examinations.

According to the official notification released with the commencement of the online List of Candidates (LOC) submission, the board has deferred the single-day supplementary exam from its originally announced date of July 15 to July 28, 2026.

The nearly two-week postponement has caused panic among thousands of students who need to clear compartment papers or improve their scores to secure undergraduate seats at university.

While the board opened the registration portal for schools on June 30 with a submission deadline of July 8, the altered exam date means results are unlikely to arrive before late August.

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This delayed academic timeline leaves a precarious gap for students seeking immediate higher education.

Many prominent universities across India conclude their counselling rounds and finalise admissions by late July or early August.

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"This step will ruin the lives of thousands of children who won't be able to take admission in a college this year," wrote an outraged user.

“CBSE needs to either prepone the exam or get the Education Ministry to direct all universities to extend their counselling windows by at least 20 to 30 days,” wrote another user.

Confronted with the real prospect of losing an entire academic year, students have taken to digital platforms to demand alternative solutions from educational authorities.

A significant number of applicants are urging CBSE to award grace marks to borderline cases to bypass the supplementary cycle entirely.

Others have pointed out the stark contrast with Class 10 students, who benefited from CBSE's new "two-board system"; their second-chance examinations concluded early in May, allowing them to transition into Class 11 without delay.

As per the revised notification, regular candidates must register through their respective schools via the 'Pariksha Sangam' portal, with a fee of ₹320 per subject for schools in India.

The supplementary examination applies to three distinct categories:

1. Students placed in the compartment category during the main May 2026 results.

2. Students who passed but wish to improve their performance in a single subject.

3. 2025 batch candidates appearing for their third and final compartment attempt.