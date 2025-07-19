CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Expected to Release Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check

CBSE 12th Supplementary Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the results for the Class 12 supplementary examinations 2025 shortly. Once the results are released, students who took the exam will be able to check and download them from the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Although the official date for the supplementary results has not yet been announced by the national education board, it is expected that the scores will be released within a few days. To check their results, students will need to visit the designated website and log in using their roll number and date of birth.

The online Class 12 supplementary results for 2025 will be provisional. Students will be able to collect their official certificates from their respective schools a few days after the Class 12 supplementary results are declared.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Websites to Check

The CBSE Class 12 supplementary results will be published on the board's official website. Students can check their CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link labelled "Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025".

Step 3: Provide your necessary information, such as your registration number and date of birth, in the fields provided.

Step 4: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your result for your records.

About CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025: