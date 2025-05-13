sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 12:45 IST

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Girls Have Outperformed Boys Again, Records Pass Percentage Of 91.64 Percent

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Over the past few years, girls have been topping the result chart, and this year too, they have proved their strength by outperforming boys.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the much-awaited list of class 12th board. Once again, the girls outperformed the boys by a margin of 5.94 per cent. This year, a total of 17,04,367 students registered, but out of these, 16,92,794 students appeared, and 14,96,307 students passed the board exam.

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Girls outshone boys

Over the past few years, girls have been topping the result chart, and this year too, they have proved their strength by outperforming boys. This year, the girls' pass percentage is 91.64 per cent, slightly higher than in 2024. Last year, the percentage was recorded as 91.52 per cent. This year, boys have recorded the pass percentage of 85.70 per cent, a slight improvement from last year (85.12 per cent).

Not just this, the transgender category has also achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The category witnessed a 50 per cent jump from last year.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 88.39 per cent, a slight increase from last year's 87.98 per cent.

Also Read: CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: Class 12th Result Declared at DigiLocker, cbse.nic.in, Know How to Check
 

How to Download CBSE 12th Results 2025 at cbseresults.nic.in?

  • Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab for “Results”
  • Now, click on the link for ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2025’ 
  • In the login window, enter your login credentials
  • Press on ‘Submit’
  • Your CBSE 10th Result 2025 will appear on your screen
  • Check your details and download the marksheet for future use

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 via SMS

  • Open the SMS app on your mobile phone. 
  • Type the following message: cbse12<space>Roll Number 
  • Send it to 7738299899. 
  • You’ll receive your result on the same number via SMS. 

Also Read: CBSE 12th Results 2025: Vijayawada Is A Top Performing District, Know Region-wise Pass Percentage
 

Published May 13th 2025, 12:45 IST