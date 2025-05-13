CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Girls Have Outperformed Boys Again, Records Pass Percentage Of 91.64 Percent

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the much-awaited list of class 12th board. Once again, the girls outperformed the boys by a margin of 5.94 per cent. This year, a total of 17,04,367 students registered, but out of these, 16,92,794 students appeared, and 14,96,307 students passed the board exam.

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Girls outshone boys

Over the past few years, girls have been topping the result chart, and this year too, they have proved their strength by outperforming boys. This year, the girls' pass percentage is 91.64 per cent, slightly higher than in 2024. Last year, the percentage was recorded as 91.52 per cent. This year, boys have recorded the pass percentage of 85.70 per cent, a slight improvement from last year (85.12 per cent).

Not just this, the transgender category has also achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The category witnessed a 50 per cent jump from last year.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 88.39 per cent, a slight increase from last year's 87.98 per cent.

How to Download CBSE 12th Results 2025 at cbseresults.nic.in?

Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for “Results”

Now, click on the link for 'CBSE Class 12 Result 2025'

In the login window, enter your login credentials

Press on ‘Submit’

Your CBSE 12th Result 2025 will appear on your screen

Check your details and download the marksheet for future use

