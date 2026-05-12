CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Expected Today At cbseresults.nic.in; Check Via DigiLocker And UMANG App

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results for the year 2026 today.

Millions of students across the country and abroad, who appeared for the senior secondary examinations held between February and April, are waiting with bated breath for the official declaration.

While the board has not released a specific hour for the announcement, sources suggest the link will be activated by the afternoon.

Once the results are officially declared, students can access their digital marksheets through several platforms.

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The Official CBSE websites:

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How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 Online?

To check the results on the official portal, students should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link “CBSE Class 12 Results 2026.”

3. Enter the required credentials, including Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

4. Submit the details and view the marksheet.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Alternative Platforms: DigiLocker and UMANG

In anticipation of heavy web traffic on the official site, the CBSE has integrated result services with the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG App.

DigiLocker: Students are advised to activate their DigiLocker accounts in advance.

The board usually issues six-digit security pins to schools, which are then shared with students to unlock their digital academic documents.

This digital version of the marksheet and migration certificate is legally valid under the IT Act.

UMANG App: The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) will also host the results.

Students can download the app on their smartphones, navigate to the CBSE section, and enter their details to view their scores.

Passing Criteria and Statistics

To pass the CBSE Class 12 exams, a student must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical components separately, as well as in the aggregate.

This year, over 16 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams. Educational experts are closely watching the pass percentages, which have seen a steady trend in recent years.

Following the announcement, the board is also expected to release the schedule for the supplementary exams for those who wish to improve their scores or failed to meet the passing criteria in one or two subjects.