Odisha Class 10 Results Declared | Check Scores, Toppers' List & How To Download Your Marksheet Here

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Saturday announced the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama results.

Students can check their results at http://bseodisha.nic.in./ and https://bseodisha.ac.in/ - the official websites of BSE Odisha.

How To Download Marksheet?

Step 1- Go to BSE Odisha's official website https://bseodisha.ac.in/

Step 2- Click ‘Results’ section on the upper right side of the homepage

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Step 3- Enter your name, roll number, mobile number and email id and hit the ‘Go’ button

How Many Students Got A Grade?

As many as 2,456 students got A1 Grade and 15,681 students secured A2 Grade.

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