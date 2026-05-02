Odisha Class 10 Results Declared | Check Scores, Toppers' List & How To Download Your Marksheet Here
Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Saturday announced the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama results.
- Education News
- 1 min read
Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Saturday announced the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama results.
Students can check their results at http://bseodisha.nic.in./ and https://bseodisha.ac.in/ - the official websites of BSE Odisha.
How To Download Marksheet?
Step 1- Go to BSE Odisha's official website https://bseodisha.ac.in/
Step 2- Click ‘Results’ section on the upper right side of the homepage
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Step 3- Enter your name, roll number, mobile number and email id and hit the ‘Go’ button
How Many Students Got A Grade?
As many as 2,456 students got A1 Grade and 15,681 students secured A2 Grade.
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B1 Grade- 43,565 students
B2 Grade- 86,103 students