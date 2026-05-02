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  • Odisha Class 10 Results Declared | Check Scores, Toppers' List & How To Download Your Marksheet Here

Odisha Class 10 Results Declared | Check Scores, Toppers' List & How To Download Your Marksheet Here

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Saturday announced the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama results.

Nidhi Sinha
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Odisha Class 10 Results Declared | Check Scores, Toppers' List & How To Download Your Marksheet Here
Odisha Class 10 Results Declared | Check Scores, Toppers' List & How To Download Your Marksheet Here | Image: File

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Saturday announced the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama results.

Students can check their results at http://bseodisha.nic.in./  and https://bseodisha.ac.in/ - the official websites of BSE Odisha.

How To Download Marksheet?

Step 1- Go to BSE Odisha's official website https://bseodisha.ac.in/

Step 2- Click ‘Results’ section on the upper right side of the homepage

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Step 3- Enter your name, roll number, mobile number and email id and hit the ‘Go’ button

How Many Students Got A Grade?

As many as 2,456 students got A1 Grade and 15,681 students secured A2 Grade.

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B1 Grade- 43,565 students
B2 Grade- 86,103 students

Also Read- Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE Declares Class 12 Results; Girls Outshine Boys With 93.15% Pass Percentage

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Nidhi Sinha
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