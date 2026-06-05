CBSE Files Police Complaint Over Coordinated Cyber Attacks on Result Portal

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after detecting a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its Post-Result Services Portal. According to the board, its 24-hour monitoring systems effectively prevented all attempted invasions.

CBSE emphasized that no data was compromised, and no systems were breached during the incident. The board stated that despite the cyber threats, all services remained secure, and that the incident has been submitted to the police for further investigation.