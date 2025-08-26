CBSE Hosting Parenting Workshop 2025? Check Schedule and Other Details Inside

What Will Be The Significance Of CBSE Parenting Workshops 2025? Check Details | Image: X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is doing more to support parents' involvement in their kids' intellectual and emotional development. CBSE has recently scheduled offline parenting seminars to be held in September 2025 at a few associated schools, after the introduction of the Parenting Calendar 2025–26 and previous orientation sessions.

The CBSE Parenting Calendar: What is it?

A systematic framework designed to assist parents in actively promoting their child's holistic development is the Parenting Calendar 2025–2026. Rather than concentrating solely on academics, it highlights:

Academic, social, and emotional demands are all covered by holistic growth.

Fostering empathy, constructive punishment, and support within the family is known as positive parenting.

Promoting responsible and balanced technology use is known as "digital well-being."

Building strength in kids means assisting them in managing stress and obstacles.

The calendar makes parenting an extension of the educational process by bringing families and schools into alignment.

The Significance of These Workshops

Parents can learn and use practical techniques in the interactive as well as practice-based seminars that are coming up. Their significance come from:

Tools for practice: Putting theory into practice using useful parenting techniques.

Collaborative exchange: School administrators, parents, and teachers will exchange knowledge and experiences.

Greater reach: To ensure inclusivity across areas, sessions would be held in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana, and Indore

Put well-being first by addressing peer relationships, technology difficulties, and mental health.

Principal Goals

The workshops are intended to: