SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes today at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply

SBI Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India's (SBI) registration window for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment is closing today, August 26. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official SBI website, which is sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to fill a total of 5,180 regular vacancies and an additional 1,409 backlog vacancies for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for individuals hoping to start a career in the banking sector.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the General, EWS, or OBC categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, there are no fees for applicants from the SC, ST, or PwBD categories.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the 'Current Openings' section.

Step 3: Find and click on the 'Recruitment of Junior Associate Post' link.

Step 4: Select 'Apply Now' and complete the initial registration by providing your basic details.

Step 5: Log in using the credentials you just created.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit your form.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Here are the eligibility requirements for the SBI Clerk recruitment:

Age:

You must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2025. This means your birth date should be between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005. There is an age relaxation for candidates from reserved categories, as per government regulations.

Education:

You need to have a graduation degree in any field or an equivalent qualification.

Students in the final year or semester of their degree can apply.

Candidates with an integrated dual degree can also apply, provided they have completed their degree by December 31, 2025.

About SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam 2025: