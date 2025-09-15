CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory for 2026 Board Exams, Check Official Notice Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the eligibility criteria for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2026-27 academic year. According to the new rules, students must maintain a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible to appear for the exams.

The board has also specified that all subjects must be studied for two full academic years. Furthermore, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, internal assessments are now a compulsory and integral part of the curriculum for all subjects offered by the CBSE.

Official Notice:

CBSE Reaffirms Two-Year Programme Structure for Classes 10 & 12

In a circular released today, the CBSE emphasised that internal assessments are a two-year process, not a one-time event. Students who miss regular classes and are unable to complete these assessments will be designated as an 'Essential Repeat', even if they are officially registered.

The announcement reiterates the CBSE's stance that Classes 10 and 12 are structured as two-year programmes, with content from Classes 9-10 and 11-12.

The board also clarified the rules for choosing extra subjects. Class 10 students can select up to two additional subjects in addition to the five compulsory ones, while Class 12 students can choose one. These subjects must be studied for two academic years.

The CBSE has also warned schools against offering subjects for which they lack qualified teachers, laboratories, or official approval, stating that students will not be permitted to take these subjects.

Schools Must Obtain Official Permission to Offer Additional Subjects to Students

