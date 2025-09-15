RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How to Download

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 answer key and response sheet for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate and Undergraduate level exams. Candidates can now access and download the answer key from the board's official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC exam answer key has now been released. The exam, which took place from August 7 to September 9, 2025, aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies.

The breakdown of these positions is as follows:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

Account Clerk-cum-Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts

Trains Clerk: 72 posts

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website for the specific RRB region you applied to.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Login" button.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: The provisional answer key and your response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save these documents for your records.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: What Next?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will now review the objections raised by candidates regarding the provisional answer key. Following this evaluation, the board will release the final answer key.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections