Updated 15 September 2025 at 18:53 IST
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How to Download
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC CBT 1 answer key for 3,445 vacancies. Candidates can download it from the official website and raise objections with a fee. A final key will be issued after reviewing the challenges.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 answer key and response sheet for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate and Undergraduate level exams. Candidates can now access and download the answer key from the board's official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC exam answer key has now been released. The exam, which took place from August 7 to September 9, 2025, aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies.
The breakdown of these positions is as follows:
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts
- Account Clerk-cum-Typist: 361 posts
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts
- Trains Clerk: 72 posts
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website for the specific RRB region you applied to.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Login" button.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.
Step 4: The provisional answer key and your response sheet will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save these documents for your records.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: What Next?
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will now review the objections raised by candidates regarding the provisional answer key. Following this evaluation, the board will release the final answer key.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections
Candidates can raise objections (if any) on the answer key for wrong answers. They will have to pay a specified fee per objection. If the authorities find the objection to be correct, they will release a new answer key with inhibited changes.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 18:53 IST