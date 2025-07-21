CBSE Makes High-Tech CCTV Installation Mandatory Under New Safety Norms

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a significant update to its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, particularly under Chapter 4 related to Physical Infrastructure. This move comes in an effort to boost student safety and security across all affiliated schools.

Aligning with Clause 1(X) of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)’s Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools, the board has instructed schools to deploy high-definition CCTV systems. These systems must include real-time audio-visual recording and be installed at critical areas such as:

All school entry and exit points

Corridors and staircases

Classrooms, libraries, and laboratories

Common areas like canteens, stores, and playgrounds

Washrooms and toilets are excluded from this surveillance requirement.

Additionally, CBSE mandates that CCTV footage must be stored for a minimum of 15 days, with backup systems in place. Schools must ensure that this data is accessible to regulatory bodies whenever necessary.

The CBSE emphasized strict adherence to these updated guidelines to foster a secure learning atmosphere for children.

Quoting directly from the NCPCR manual, the circular notes, “School Safety has been defined as creating safe environment for children, starting from their homes to their schools and back… Emotional safety is especially important because it is often difficult for teachers and parents to detect emotional problems and difficulties in children. Bullying can cause victimized students to suffer from lower self-esteem and daily stress about their well-being.”

It further adds, “Children require a healthy and supportive environment to grow and develop… Safety of students is one of the paramount responsibilities of a school and ensure that the students get a safe and cohesive eco-system in the school.”