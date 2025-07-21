Youngpreneurs Summit 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Awards Rising Stars

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: At the COWE India's Youngpreneurs Summit 2025 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme student from Shiv Nadar School received national acclaim, with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presenting the awards. The summit, themed 'Rising Stars: Made in Mind, built in Bharat,' showcased groundbreaking ideas from young Indian innovators.

Already in discussions for implementation across Delhi, Noida, and Gujarat, Project Raahat presents a scalable blueprint for inclusive, climate-resilient urban design. It’s being hailed as a model of how young minds, guided by supportive institutions, can address global challenges with local solutions.

Project Raahat thoughtfully combines traditional terracotta artistry with modern sustainable design principles. It introduces passively cooled pavilions, re-envisioned bus shelters, and comfortable guard pods. These spaces are designed to provide respite from extreme heat while also encouraging community engagement. The initiative further supports local craftspeople, helps to preserve cultural heritage, and aligns with India's dedication to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).