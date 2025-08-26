Updated 26 August 2025 at 14:48 IST
CBSE Mandates Display of Tele-MANAS Mental Health Helpline in All Schools
To make mental health support more accessible, CBSE has mandated that all schools display the Tele-MANAS helpline. The directive includes awareness campaigns and staff training.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated that all affiliated schools prominently display information for the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline. The directive aims to integrate mental health support directly into the school environment, making it more accessible to students.
All CBSE schools are now required to display the helpline numbers (14416 and 1800-891-4416) and the QR code for the Tele-MANAS app in key locations, such as near counsellor rooms, on notice boards, and in libraries. This measure is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and provide immediate support.
Enhancing Mental Health Support in Schools:
To effectively implement the service, schools have been asked to undertake several additional measures:
Awareness Campaigns: Schools must include information about mental health and Tele-MANAS in their newsletters, student handbooks, and at parent-teacher meetings.
Educational Content: They are encouraged to use educational videos from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during student wellness sessions and life-skills education.
Training and Referral: School counsellors and wellness coordinators will undergo training to properly inform students about Tele-MANAS and refer them when needed.
Peer-Led Initiatives: Schools should also encourage peer-led health awareness activities to create a supportive community.
About the Tele-MANAS Helpline
Launched by the Indian government in October 2022, the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline has become a crucial resource. Since its inception, it has handled over 2.3 million calls through 53 dedicated centres across various states and union territories. The service is available in 20 languages and is staffed by trained mental health professionals. The Ministry has also introduced a video consultation platform and a mobile application for confidential, real-time support, with plans to add more regional languages soon.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 14:48 IST