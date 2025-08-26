CBSE Mandates Display of Tele-MANAS Mental Health Helpline in All Schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated that all affiliated schools prominently display information for the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline. The directive aims to integrate mental health support directly into the school environment, making it more accessible to students.

All CBSE schools are now required to display the helpline numbers (14416 and 1800-891-4416) and the QR code for the Tele-MANAS app in key locations, such as near counsellor rooms, on notice boards, and in libraries. This measure is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and provide immediate support.

Enhancing Mental Health Support in Schools:

To effectively implement the service, schools have been asked to undertake several additional measures:

Awareness Campaigns: Schools must include information about mental health and Tele-MANAS in their newsletters, student handbooks, and at parent-teacher meetings.

Educational Content: They are encouraged to use educational videos from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during student wellness sessions and life-skills education.

Training and Referral: School counsellors and wellness coordinators will undergo training to properly inform students about Tele-MANAS and refer them when needed.

Peer-Led Initiatives: Schools should also encourage peer-led health awareness activities to create a supportive community.

About the Tele-MANAS Helpline