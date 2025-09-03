CBSE Enforces Strict New Guidelines On Correction Of Class 10th and 12th Demographic Details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a fresh circular on 2nd September, 2025, and directed stricter rules for correcting demographic details (such as name, date of birth, and parent’s name) of Class 10 and 12 students. This move comes after repeated lapses by schools that have delayed issuance of important documents like mark sheets and passing certificates due to late correction requests.

Why the New Measures?

CBSE has reiterated the entire process of ensuring details are accurately recorded and submitted by school. Despite providing 20 oppurtinities to the schools and parents for verfication. CBSE continues to receive large no. of request for correction in demographic details even as results are about to be declared soon. These shortcomings have consistently caused backlogs and unnecessary delays.

To prevent these setbacks, the board has emphasised existing checks at multiple stages:

Class IX admission and registration: All information must be entered correctly at this stage and certified by both parents and the school. Submission of the List of Candidates (LOC): Schools are required to thoroughly verify data before final submission. Correction window post-registration: An official window is provided where schools and parents can make necessary corrections. Admit card issuance: At this stage, an undertaking is taken from students, parents, and the school principal, confirming the accuracy of the details. Final confirmation before results: Students and parents are given a last chance to verify all information prior to the declaration of results. These steps are aimed at ensuring demographic data is accurate well before final documents are processed by CBSE.

CBSE continues to see recurring errors:

Requests missing certified records from previous schools Overwritten or altered documents Unclear submissions Lack of timely responses from schools to board queries

The board has made it clear only complete and verified documentation will be considered, and all responsibility for accuracy lies with schools and parents—especially since these records become part of identity documents that follow students throughout their academic and professional lives.

Additionally, they also requested the students to not take these routes:

Sending requests directly to CBSE. Sending correction requests through legal notices. Approaching the Hon'ble Courts.

They mentioned that students must be guided through schools instead of these routes, as it delays the decision.