WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know How to Check

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE seat allotment result for round 1 today, September 3. Those who cleared the exam and got themselves registered for counselling will be able to check the round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

For admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses, students will be assigned seats based on their 2025 ranks and submitted preferences.

All successful candidates must pay a refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 online. This payment can be made via debit/credit card, Net Banking, or UPI. If the fee isn't paid, the allocated seat will be cancelled, and the student will not be eligible for the next round of upgrades.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the WBJEE Seat Allotment Result.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the next page.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results for your roll number.

Step 6: It's advisable to save or print a copy for your records.

WBJEE Seat Allotment 2025: Eligibility for Seat Upgradation

If you want to upgrade your seat in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process, you're eligible if you fit into one of these categories:

You were not allocated a seat in the first round of counselling.

You paid the seat acceptance fee, had your documents verified, and chose the "YES-upgradation" option in Round 1.