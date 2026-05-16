CBSE Mandates Three-Language Study for Classes 9 and 10 From July, No Board Exam for Third Language

New Delhi: In a major change aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students of Classes 9 and 10 will now have to study three languages from the 2026-27 academic session.

The revised language structure will come into effect from July 1, 2026, and aims to encourage multilingual learning while strengthening Indian language education in schools.

However, in a relief for students and parents, CBSE has clarified that there will be no board examination for the third language at the Class 10 level.

What Exactly Is Changing?

Under the new structure, students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages, referred to as R1, R2 and R3.

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The board has also made it mandatory that at least two out of these three languages must be native Indian languages.

CBSE Official Circular

The move is part of CBSE’s effort to align school education with the recommendations of NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, both of which strongly push for multilingual education in schools.

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No Board Exam For Third Language

One of the biggest concerns among students after the announcement was whether the third language would also become part of the high-pressure Class 10 board examination system.

CBSE has now clarified that there will be no Board exam for the third language, also called R3, at the secondary level.

In its circular issued on May 15, the board said the decision was taken to ensure students focus on learning the language rather than experiencing additional academic stress.

The clarification is likely to come as a major relief for students already dealing with multiple subjects and board exam pressure in Classes 9 and 10.

Schools Told to Use Existing Textbooks Temporarily

Until new dedicated textbooks are introduced, CBSE has instructed schools to use Class 6-level textbooks for the third language in Classes 9 and 10 during the 2026-27 academic year.

Schools have also been encouraged to use supplementary regional and literary material such as poems, short stories and local fiction to support language learning.

The board said detailed teaching guidelines and instructions for supplementary material will be issued before June 15, 2026.

Teacher Shortage Concerns Addressed

CBSE acknowledged that many schools, especially smaller institutions, may struggle to arrange qualified teachers for different Indian languages during the transition period.

To deal with this, the board has permitted temporary arrangements, including:

Sharing teachers through Sahodaya school clusters

Hybrid or online teaching support

Hiring retired language teachers

Appointing qualified postgraduate language instructors