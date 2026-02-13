In Pre-Exam Webinar, CBSE Outlines Two Board Exams for Class 10, Digital Evaluation Only for Class 12

New Delhi: With the Class 10 and 12 board examinations set to begin on February 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education hosted an around two-hour live webcast on February 13 to brief schools on exam modalities, safety protocols and the rollout of its On Screen Marking system for Class 12 from 2026.

The session was led by Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, who walked teachers through the digital evaluation process and addressed concerns ranging from bomb threats to misinformation on social media.

Around 46 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year across more than 8,000 centres worldwide. Class 10 exams will conclude on March 11, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10.

Digital evaluation to begin for Class 12

As per a circular dated February 9, Class 12 answer books will be evaluated digitally from 2026, while Class 10 answer scripts will continue in physical mode for now.

Demonstrating the step-by-step process of the On-Screen Marking system, Dr Bhardwaj said the shift was aimed at eliminating human errors in the totalling and uploading of marks. The automated system will calculate scores, reducing the scope for posting mistakes and ensuring faster result processing.

He stated that evaluation timelines will be shortened to 8 to 10 days compared to the earlier 10 to 12 days. Fewer answer books will be assigned to each evaluator to allow better quality checking. Capacity-building programmes and short instructional videos have also been planned to train teachers.

CBSE clarified that evaluators may carry smartphones during digital marking but are advised to switch them off or keep them aside due to confidentiality concerns. Webcams will not be required for now.

No post-result verification for Class 12

One of the most significant announcements during the webinar was the removal of post-exam verification of marks for Class 12. With digital evaluation in place, the board said there would be no totalling, posting or uploading errors, making marks final once declared.

The board maintained that the move will save time and allow teachers to focus more on classroom responsibilities rather than rechecking procedures. However, the candidates can go through their scanned marked answer sheets following the similar process of paying a fixed amount of fees.

Class 10 evaluation and LOC guidelines

For Class 10, there will be no major change in the evaluation system except that science and social science answer books will now be assessed by subject teachers.

The board reiterated that the first examination is compulsory and the second exam is only for improvement. The list of candidates will begin soon after Class 10 exams without a fee, while finalisation after results will require payment of a fee.

Revised question paper format for Class 10

CBSE has introduced structural changes in Class 10 Science and Social Science papers for 2026.

In Science, the question paper will have three distinct sections: Biology, Chemistry and Physics. In Social Science, the paper will be divided into four sections: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

Students must clearly divide their answer books accordingly and write answers only within the designated sections. Mixing answers across sections will lead to non-evaluation, and such errors will not be entertained during verification or revaluation.

Schools have been instructed to ensure students practise the new format in advance.

Addressing safety concerns and disruptions

Responding to concerns about bomb threats during examinations, Dr Bhardwaj said such incidents have reduced this year. He added that the board has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into additional measures, though CBSE has limited direct control over security matters.

He assured that students will receive equal compensatory time if any time is lost due to disruptions.

Crackdown on misinformation

The board also issued an advisory warning students, parents and schools against believing or spreading rumours related to exams, especially claims of question paper leaks.

CBSE flagged fake videos circulating on platforms such as YouTube and said it has held meetings with social media platform heads to address the issue. The board will track suspicious links, publish verified updates on its official website and lodge FIRs where necessary. Cyber police will monitor online activity, and students found spreading misinformation will be booked under Unfair Means provisions.

Dr Bhardwaj urged schools to guide students to rely on teachers rather than social media during the examination period.

More reforms next year: CBSE

Speaking during the session, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh indicated that further major changes are likely next year as well.

As the examinations approach, the board has asked schools to email queries by 5 PM the following day so that compiled FAQs can be circulated to all affiliated institutions.