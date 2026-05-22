CBSE Portal Hacked? Students Report Revaluation Fee Jumps From Rs 1 to Rs 69,420 Amid Massive Payment Glitch Row

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is facing continuous backlash as now several students have reported bizarre fee fluctuations on the Class 12 re-evaluation portal, with amounts allegedly jumping from Rs 1 to Rs 69,420 per subject amid ongoing technical issues.

The controversy erupted even as CBSE recently claimed that its re-evaluation portal was now “fully functional” following days of complaints related to payment failures, server crashes and blurry answer sheet scans under the board’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

In a viral post on X, user @sidhant_sarthak alleged that the CBSE portal may have been hacked after students reportedly witnessed abnormal fee changes while trying to apply for answer sheet photocopies and re-evaluation.

“Good morning @cbseindia29 your site was hacked, students were scammed. Last night the price was changed to Re.1 then to Rs. 69.67 and now to Rs. 8000 and as of 3 minutes ago Rs. 69420 for each subject,” the user wrote.

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The post quickly gained traction online as students began sharing screenshots of unusual payment amounts appearing on the portal.

Screenshots Show Rs 69,420 Per Subject

Several screenshots circulating on social media reportedly show massive fee discrepancies on the CBSE portal.

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In one screenshot, the fee for subjects including physics, chemistry, mathematics and English core was allegedly displayed as Rs 69,420 per subject, taking the total payable amount to Rs 277,680 for four subjects.

Other screenshots reportedly showed fees changing to Rs 8,000 per subject after initially displaying amounts as low as Re 1 or Rs 69.67.

Many students claimed they were unable to proceed with applications due to repeated payment-related glitches and server failures.

Students Continue Complaining Despite ‘Fully Functional’ Announcement

Thia comes after the CBSE announced on X that the portal for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books was “fully functional.”

“We thank students, parents, and schools for their patience and cooperation,” the board had posted.

However, students continued alleging issues, including CAPTCHA failures, login errors, payment glitches and inaccessible answer sheet downloads even after successful transactions.

One student wrote, “Wrong claim by CBSE, fee paid on 20th but still not getting photocopy in download option.”

Another user commented, “Close your rubbish website. I have been trying since the 19th of May and am facing server issues. I paid Rs 200 but I can’t see my answer sheet.”

A parent also posted, “Payment was completed on the same day when the portal opened. Still unable to download the answer sheets. This is extremely disappointing and concerning.”

Another student sarcastically reacted, “Fully functional. Nice joke CBSE.”

OSM System Faces Growing Criticism

The payment glitch controversy has further intensified criticism around CBSE’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Under the digital evaluation process, answer sheets are scanned and assessed on-screen instead of being physically checked in most cases.

Following the declaration of Class 12 board results, several students alleged unexpectedly low marks, unchecked answers and blurry scanned copies that were difficult to read.

Students across subjects, including physics, mathematics, economics and accountancy, have raised concerns regarding evaluation accuracy and transparency under the digital system.

Deadline Extended Till May 24

Amid the growing backlash, CBSE extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets by another day.

Students can now apply till May 24, 2026, for photocopies of evaluated answer sheets through the official post-result activities portal. Earlier, the last date was May 23.