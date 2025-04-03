CBSE Releases Date Sheet for Special Exams of Class 10, 12; Check Full Schedule

Updated April 3rd 2025, 00:52 IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for special exams of Class 10 and Class 12 students on April 2. These exams were scheduled for students who participated in national and international sports events during the main board exams in February-March 2025.
According to the schedule, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from April 7 to April 11, while the Class 12 exam will be held on April 11, 2025. The exams will take place in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
CBSE has already issued the admit cards for these special exams. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Also Read: GATE Final Answer Key 2025: Master Question Papers Released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Check Details
The board has also issued important guidelines for students appearing in these special exams:
CBSE has been announcing high school and inter exam results in May for the past two years. In 2024, the Class 10 results were declared on May 13. Authorities are likely to follow the same timeline this year.
For further details, students can visit the official website of CBSE.
Published April 3rd 2025, 00:52 IST