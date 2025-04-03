CBSE Releases Date Sheet for Special Exams of Class 10, 12; Check Full Schedule

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for special exams of Class 10 and Class 12 students on April 2. These exams were scheduled for students who participated in national and international sports events during the main board exams in February-March 2025.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from April 7 to April 11, while the Class 12 exam will be held on April 11, 2025. The exams will take place in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Admit Cards Released – Download Now!

CBSE has already issued the admit cards for these special exams. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Exam Day Guidelines: What Students Must Follow

The board has also issued important guidelines for students appearing in these special exams:

Students must follow all CBSE-issued instructions strictly.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, and any other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Candidates should reach the exam centre before 10:00 AM to avoid last-minute hassles.

The instructions mentioned on the admit card must be followed carefully.

Students will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing the exam.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results Expected in May

CBSE has been announcing high school and inter exam results in May for the past two years. In 2024, the Class 10 results were declared on May 13. Authorities are likely to follow the same timeline this year.