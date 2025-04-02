GATE Final Answer Key 2025: Master Question Papers Released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, has released the final answer key and master question paper for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the GATE 2025 final answer key and master question papers through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates will have to use their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to download the GATE 2025 final answer key and master question papers.

The GATE master question paper and answer keys are provided by the organising authorities. These will be available for each subject and will be open to challenges from candidates who took the exam.

The answer key is aligned with the order of questions in the master question paper. Using the GATE 2025 master question paper and answer key, candidates can calculate their expected scores.

GATE Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'GATE Papers' section.

Step 3: Click on the link for the GATE 2025 master question paper and answer key.

Step 4: Select either the 'Final Answer Key' or 'Question Paper' option.

Step 5: The document will open on your screen.

Step 6: Review the document and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout for your future reference.

About GATE Exam: