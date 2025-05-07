CBSE Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results Soon at cbse.gov.in, When and How to Check | Image: File Photo/AI

In the meantime, the Board has advised students, parents, and guardians to remain cautious and avoid believing or sharing any false or unofficial information circulated on social media or unverified sources.

If the official website experiences server issues after the results are released, there’s no need to worry. Several alternative platforms will also be available to help students access their results quickly and easily.

To check their CBSE Board Result 2025, students will need to enter specific details on the result portal, such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and a security code.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the official date and time for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025 shortly. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results online from the official website at cbse.nic.in.

Along with the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, the board will also share key details such as the overall pass percentage, pass rates for boys and girls, the list of toppers, and information about supplementary exams during a press conference.

This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the exams, with approximately 24.12 lakh in Class 10 and 17.88 lakh in Class 12.

The evaluation of answer sheets began soon after the exams ended and is now nearly complete. CBSE usually announces the result date either on the day of release or the evening before. Based on previous years, the results for both classes are likely to be declared in the second week of May.

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Choose the link for either ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2025’.

Step 4: In the login window, enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Step 5: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and download your marksheet for future use.

DIRECT LINK – TO CHECK

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2025:

The CBSE examinations for this year started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while Class 12 exams finished on April 4, 2025. In total, around 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams this year. Of these, 24.12 lakh were Class 10 students, and 17.88 lakh were from Class 12.

To pass the CBSE board exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. This is the required mark to be considered as having passed. If a student misses the passing mark by just one or two marks, the board may grant grace marks to help them pass the subject.