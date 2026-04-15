CBSE Results 2026: Why The Board Will Not Publish the List of Toppers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the annual result on Wednesday (April 15th, 2026). As more than 25 lakhs students across the country and their families stay glued to screens to know the results, some question why the official list of toppers have not been published.

Why has CBSE not published the toppers list?

CBSE has not published the topper’s list as an ongoing established practice. Back in 2020, the board had taken the decision to not publicly declare the toppers in order to discourage unhealthy competition.

Rather than publishing public student rankings, the board now honours top performers by issuing merit certificates. These are granted exclusively to the top 0.1% of students in every subject, allowing the board to celebrate academic success while avoiding the creation of a competitive hierarchy.

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Where can you check CBSE 2026 results?

According to official board figures, a total of 2,508,319 students were registered for this year's examinations. This included 1,408,546 male candidates and 1,099,773 female candidates, with the Class 10 assessments conducted across a diverse range of 83 subjects.

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For all the students who appeared for the exam in 2026, there are multiple ways to check their results, including:

Online Portal: Visit results.cbse.nic.in and enter your roll number, school code, admit card ID, and date of birth.

DigiLocker: Automated marks will appear under "Issued Documents" for those with linked APAAR IDs.

Manual: Scan the board's QR code or log in using your school and access codes.

UMANG App: Log in and select the "CBSE Class X Results 2026" tab to download your scorecard.

SMS: Text cbse10 [roll no] [school code] [centre no] to 7738299899.