CBSE Reveals Class 10 Result Scheme for Middle East Schools: Number of Exams to Decide Scores

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 students in Middle Eastern countries after cancelling their board examinations due to the ongoing regional conflict.

The decision affects thousands of students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools across countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where exams were disrupted amid safety concerns linked to the West Asia crisis.

Why exams were cancelled

CBSE had initially postponed several Class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled in early March following a review of the security situation. However, with conditions failing to improve, the board later cancelled all remaining Class 10 exams scheduled between March 2 and March 11 in the region.

The move was taken to prioritise the safety and well-being of students, as tensions in the region continued to escalate.

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How Class 10 results will be prepared

Following the cancellation, CBSE has now outlined how results will be computed for affected students. As per the announced scheme, marks will be calculated using a combination of internal assessments conducted by schools.

These include:

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Periodic tests and unit tests

Half-yearly or mid-term examinations

Pre-board exam performance

Internal assessment, project work, and practicals

Schools will be required to submit these records to CBSE, which will standardise and moderate the marks to ensure fairness and uniformity in evaluation.

Efforts to ensure fairness

CBSE has emphasised that the assessment process will be designed to maintain parity with students who appeared for regular board exams. The board is expected to apply moderation policies and statistical standardisation to avoid any disadvantage to students from the Middle East region.

Earlier, the board had stated that the “mode of declaration of results” would be notified separately, leading to anxiety among students and parents.

Impact on students

The cancellation has impacted a large number of Indian students abroad, many of whom rely on Class 10 results for choosing streams in higher secondary education. The uncertainty had sparked concerns among parents over fairness and transparency in evaluation.

With the new scheme now in place, schools and students have some clarity, although questions remain about how closely internal assessments will reflect board-level performance.

What about Class 12 exams?

While Class 10 exams have been cancelled, CBSE had initially postponed Class 12 exams, with further decisions to be taken based on the evolving situation. The evaluation scheme for Class 12 students is expected to be announced separately.

The disruption in CBSE exams comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have affected normal life, including schooling and examinations. The board had issued multiple circulars before arriving at the final decision to cancel exams and introduce an alternative evaluation method.