CBSE 'Rickrolls' Students, Internet Claims As QR Code On Class 12 Maths Paper Opens Rick Astley Song

New Delhi: Students who appeared for the Class 12 Mathematics examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday (March 9) were left amused after a QR code printed on their question paper went viral due to its association with an age-old internet prank.

Images of the question paper circulating on social media appeared to show that scanning the code opened the music video for Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley. According to posts shared by students across social media platforms, the QR code directed users to the song’s video, effectively “rickrolling” those who tried to access the link.

The incident has since gone viral online, with several users sharing screenshots and videos claiming the QR code appeared on the official examination paper. The mathematics exam reportedly saw around two million students appear across the country.

What Is Rickrolling?

Rickrolling is a long-running internet prank in which users are tricked into opening the video for “Never Gonna Give You Up” instead of the content they expected. The meme first gained popularity on the internet in the mid-2000s and has since remained one of the most widely recognised online jokes.

The board has not yet issued any official statement clarifying the purpose of the QR code or responding to claims that students were redirected to the music video.

Netizens React

As images of the question paper spread online, users on platforms such as Reddit and X reacted with a mix of disbelief and amusement. Some joked about the scale of the prank, suggesting that a large number of students may have been “rickrolled” while attempting to scan the code.

Others shared humorous reactions to the incident. One user joked about giving CBSE a new name: “Central Board of Secondary Entertainment.” Another wrote that it was the “best rickroll” they had seen because of the large number of people who may have encountered it.

X users' amusement over the prank was reflected in their comments

Some users noticed the spotlight on this and turned the internet discussion towards a broader discussion on how the paper went for students. "Leave this topic and talk about how tough the exam was for non JEE aspirants. Not a single question from NCERT. Most questions were from the topics that are not even in the NCERT. For non JEE students it was a nightmare. CBSE has generalized that every math student is JEE aspirant," one user wrote.

Several users also questioned whether students were allowed to use their phones inside exam centres to scan the QR code, noting that electronic devices are generally not permitted during board examinations.